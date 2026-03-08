Tasha K Launches GoFundMe Campaign Seeking $3.5 Million From Supporters

Tasha K launched a GoFundMe campaign asking her community to help her pay down the $3.5 million judgment to Cardi B.

Tasha K is turning to her supporters to help cover a massive financial obligation stemming from her legal battle with Cardi B.

The blogger launched a GoFundMe campaign seeking $3.5 million to settle the judgment against her, marking a shift in how she’s handling the debt.

The fundraiser represents a change of heart for Tasha K, who previously believed paying the judgment was her sole responsibility.

“For years many of you have asked me to start a fundraiser to help me pay off the judgment against me. I always refused because I believed it was my responsibility to handle it on my own. But after many conversations with you all, I’m finally listening,” she explained to her supporters.

The underlying legal dispute traces back to 2022, when a federal jury found Tasha K liable for defamation, invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The case centered on allegations that she’d spread false claims about Cardi B’s personal life. Despite appealing the verdict and filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, Tasha K remains obligated to pay the full amount.

Currently, Tasha K contributes $20,000 monthly toward the judgment from her own resources. She emphasized that this commitment will continue regardless of how much the GoFundMe raises.

“I don’t have $3.5 million sitting in cash, but with the help of my community we can accelerate paying this off so I can finally move forward and focus on creating, reporting, and entertaining without constant interruption,” she stated.

The legal proceedings haven’t stopped despite her consistent payments.

“Even while making my payments, creditors can still bring me back to court for examinations and filings,” Tasha K noted, highlighting the ongoing financial and legal strain she faces.

In March 2025, Tasha K and Cardi B’s legal teams reached a settlement establishing a structured payment plan.

The agreement required Tasha K to refrain from making further negative statements about Cardi B online and to provide periodic financial disclosures.

Cardi B’s legal team continues monitoring the payments through court filings and has requested detailed financial documentation from the blogger.

Meanwhile, Cardi B has moved forward with her personal life, recently welcoming a child with New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs and finding massive success with her album Am I The Drama? and her sold-out “Little Miss Drama” tour.