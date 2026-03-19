Tasha K Lists Renovated Home While Fighting $4M Cardi B Judgment

Tasha K’s selling her Georgia estate as she works to pay off the massive judgment Cardi B won against her.

Tasha K is liquidating her Georgia property as the weight of a multimillion-dollar judgment from Cardi B continues to mount.

The media personality listed her renovated estate on the market this week, citing relocation plans between South Florida and West Africa as the primary reason for the sale.

The home sits on prime real estate, positioned directly on both a golf course and lakefront, making it an attractive listing for serious buyers.

She had fully renovated the property last September, ensuring it comes move-in ready with all modern updates.

Over the years, Tasha K used the residence for personal stays and also rented it out to tenants, but maintaining the property no longer aligns with her current lifestyle.

The timing of this sale carries significant weight given her ongoing financial obligations.

Back in January 2022, Cardi B won a $4 million defamation judgment against Tasha K after a jury found the YouTuber had made false claims about the rapper on her series.

Cardi’s legal team argued that Tasha was obsessed with slandering the artist specifically to generate views and subscribers for her platform.

In March 2025, the two sides reached a settlement establishing a payment plan requiring Tasha K to repay $1.2 million over five years.

Despite filing for my bankruptcy and a structured arrangement, Tasha K launched a GoFundMe campaign seeking $3.5 million to help cover the judgment, claiming the debt is overwhelming.

Cardi B has remained firm throughout the process, demanding that Tasha K reveal complete financial documentation to ensure compliance with the payment plan.