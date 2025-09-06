Taylor Davis Reveals She’s A Hip-Hop Head After Viral Drake Video

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Taylor Davis surprised viewers when a viral video of her rapping Drake revealed the ESPN reporter is a devoted Hip-Hop fan with Southern roots.

The ESPN sideline reporter was caught on camera during Southern Miss’s 34-17 loss to Mississippi State at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

As Travis Scott’s “Sicko Mode” blared through the stadium speakers, Davis didn’t miss a beat, mouthing every word of Drake’s verse with full energy.

Another clip surfaced showing her vibing to a Nicki Minaj track, posted by Southern Miss DJ Kujho Carr, who gave her a shoutout on social media.

The moment quickly gained traction online, prompting Davis to explain her love for Hip-Hop on the SEC State of Mind podcast hosted by former Auburn quarterback Jason Campbell.

“You know what, it’s something that really surprises people about me that all I listen to is rap,” Davis said. “I’m originally from a small town in Alabama, I went to Auburn, I live in Nashville, and I don’t listen to country music. I listen to rap and Hip-Hop.”

She added, “My memory is pretty good, so my lyrical prowess just comes out every now and then. Especially pregame when I’m getting in the zone.”

While Davis admitted the video made her “a little embarrassed,” she stood by the moment, calling it “a little cringe” but true to who she is. “I was just being myself,” she said.

Instagram users flooded her comments with praise, celebrating her word-for-word delivery and encouraging her to keep doing her thing.

Davis joined ESPN in 2014 as a production assistant and content associate.

She worked behind the scenes for four years before stepping into the spotlight in 2018.

She now covers college football in the fall and college gymnastics in the spring across multiple ESPN platforms.