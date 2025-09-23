Taylor Swift’s Boy Toy Travis Kelce Hit With Massive Fine For Lewd Behavior During Eagles Game

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Travis Kelce was fined $14,491 by the NFL after making an obscene gesture and slamming his helmet during a loss to the Eagles.

Travis Kelce landed in hot water with the NFL after a groin-directed celebration and sideline outburst during the Kansas City Chiefs’ home loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on September 14, resulting in a $14,491 fine for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The tight end’s penalty came after he hauled in a 23-yard pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes, then turned toward the Eagles’ bench and made a crude gesture near his waist.

Moments later, Kelce ripped off his helmet and slammed it to the turf, visibly frustrated. Cameras caught him yelling, “I’m sick of this s###.”

The league handed down the fine, citing the behavior as a violation of its conduct policy. Kelce, 35, wasn’t the only player penalized from that matchup.

Saquon Barkley, the Eagles’ running back, was slapped with a $46,371 fine for “use of the helmet” after lowering his head before a collision with Chiefs defensive back Chamarri Conner.

The Eagles edged out the Chiefs 20-17 in the primetime showdown.

This isn’t Kelce’s first run-in with the league’s disciplinary arm. He was previously fined $11,255 during last season’s AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills for “taunting” Damar Hamlin.

The fine arrives just weeks after Kelce and pop icon Taylor Swift confirmed their engagement, following a two-year relationship that’s drawn heavy attention from both sports and entertainment media.