Teen Mom Star Claims Lil Wayne Flew Her to LA for Hookup – “Say No More King”

Jenelle Evans claimed Lil Wayne invited her to Los Angeles after Instagram messages turned flirty but said the meetup ended abruptly due to mismatched intentions.

Jenelle Evans says Lil Wayne slid into her DMs with a bold message and flew her to Los Angeles for a potential romantic meetup that didn’t go as planned.

The former Teen Mom 2 star told her livestream audience that the Grammy-winning rapper invited her to his private studio after they connected on Instagram.

“I met him in his personal studio, for real. You guys are the first ones I’m telling,” Evans said.

Evans, 33, shared what she claimed were direct messages from Wayne’s verified Instagram account, including one that read, “Be mine.” Her reply? “I said say no more King. where and when? You made my day tho, not going to lie. Thanks for the smile.”

According to Evans, Wayne asked for her number and arranged for her to fly out to California.

“He flew me out and I met him and things were cool,” she said. “Did I hook up with him? No. Did he want to? Yes, but I wanted to go out to dinner and get to know each other first.”

Evans explained that the encounter fizzled because their intentions didn’t match. While she hoped to build a connection, she said Wayne “wanted to jump right into it.”

She ended up flying back home—with the rapper covering her return trip. “So, that was crazy,” she told viewers.

After some social media users questioned the story, Evans doubled down in a TikTok video.

“This seriously did happen,” she said. “I’m not going to say too much about the situation because, I mean, he didn’t have me sign an NDA and at first, I didn’t believe it was him until he FaceTimed me.”

She described the Tha Carter rapper as “really respectful” and “nice” during their conversations and said he asked her not to bring her phone to their meeting to keep things discreet.

“I’m more of a person that wants to connect on a deeper level, so I’m not just looking for hookups,” Evans added. Wayne’s team has not responded to media requests for comment, according to Page Six.

The 42-year-old rapper has been single since May, when his longtime partner Denise Bidot accused him of ending their relationship on Mother’s Day.

Evans, no stranger to controversy, finalized her divorce from David Eason in July.

Their relationship drew headlines over Eason’s 2018 firing from MTV for homophobic remarks and his 2019 admission to killing Evans’ dog, which led to a temporary loss of custody of their children.

She was previously married to Courtland Rogers from 2012 to 2014 and has three children from different relationships.

Wayne has reportedly used Instagram to reach out to women before.

Model Brooks Nader told The New York Post they now FaceTime “on a daily basis” but insisted, “We’re just friends.”