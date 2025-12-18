EXCLUSIVE: Terence Crawford Sued For $1.5M After Logo Deal Literally Falls Apart In The Ring

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Terence Crawford is accused of stiffing a jeweler out of a watch after a sponsor patch fell off in the middle of his fight.

Terence Crawford is being accused of letting a luxury watch deal fall apart the same way a sponsor patch did on his shorts mid-fight.

The undefeated boxing star is now facing a New York lawsuit from Manhattan jeweler Mazza New York, which claims Crawford took a six-figure Patek Philippe Aquanaut and never fully paid for it after the jeweler’s logo quite literally failed to stay on his trunks.

The dispute traces back to February 2024, when Terence Crawford visited Mazza’s Diamond District office to pick up custom pendants. While there, he reportedly set his sights on a brand-new Patek Philippe Aquanaut, priced around $139,000.

That night, over dinner, Crawford allegedly pitched a creative payment plan. He would put down $35,000 cash and cover the rest by wearing a Mazza New York logo patch on his boxing shorts during his next professional bout.

The jeweler claims it agreed, banking on the exposure that comes with one of boxing’s biggest names, and handed over the watch the same evening.

The plan unraveled fast.

Crawford’s next fight came on August 3, 2024, against Israil Madrimov. The Mazza logo made it to the ring but barely survived the opening rounds.

According to the lawsuit, the patch started peeling off in round one and was entirely gone by round four of the 12-round fight.

After the fight, Mazza claims Terence Crawford and his representatives acknowledged the problem and promised a redo, assuring the jeweler the logo would be adequately featured in Crawford’s next bout.

That next bout turned out to be massive.

Crawford faced Canelo Alvarez on September 13, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in a heavily promoted showdown streamed live on Netflix. The complaint says the fight drew more than 70,000 fans in person and reached over 41 million viewers worldwide.

This time, Mazza says it did everything by the book. The jeweler claims it coordinated with Crawford’s team for months, delivered a physical patch and digital logo files, and even flew its staff to Las Vegas, expecting to see its branding on one of the most-watched fights of the century.

Two days before the bout, the lawsuit alleges, Crawford’s representative abruptly informed Mazza the logo would not appear on his shorts after all. No explanation was given. The logo never appeared during the fight.

Mazza argues that missing out on exposure during an event of that scale was no small slip. The complaint compares the lost opportunity to premium Super Bowl advertising and claims damages exceeding $1.5 million.

The lawsuit also cites reports that Crawford earned roughly $50 million from the Alvarez fight, citing a World Boxing Council statement issued during a separate sanctioning fee dispute.

Mazza is suing for breach of contract, unjust enrichment and conversion. The jeweler is asking the court to either compel Crawford to return the Patek Philippe in new condition or pay its current market value, which it estimates at more than $155,000, along with additional damages for the missed promotion.