Teyana Taylor Shares Painful Health News & Fans Are Rallying Behind Her

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Teyana Taylor announced she will undergo emergency throat surgery and cancel appearances but confirmed her new album will still be released.

Teyana Taylor revealed she’s undergoing emergency surgery in Los Angeles to remove a benign growth from her vocal cords, forcing her to step away from public appearances as she focuses on recovery.

She broke the news through her Instagram Story, telling followers, “I’ve been quietly dealing with some vocal challenges for a while now,” and that doctors “found a noncancerous growth on one of my chords that’s been messing with my voice and causing real discomfort.”

Although the diagnosis is not life-threatening, the 34-year-old said it requires immediate attention and rest.

“Thankfully, we caught it and it’s treatable, but it does mean I need to pause and give myself time to fully heal,” she wrote. As a result, Taylor has pulled out of her scheduled appearance on Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson’s IMO podcast.

However, she confirmed that the release date for her upcoming album, Escape Room, remains unchanged. The project is still set to drop on August 22.

Describing the album as deeply personal, Teyana Taylor shared, “It’s the most personal body of work I’ve ever created. Just as I was getting ready to finally share this with you, life handed me my own unexpected ‘escape room,’ one I didn’t ask for, but one I now have to find my way out of with patience, rest, and faith.”

Despite the setback, Taylor remains optimistic about her comeback.

“I can’t wait to be on the other side of this – stronger, softer, and singing again,” she wrote. “I’ll be back with even more fire, more purpose, and the best version of me.”

Escape Room will be Taylor’s fourth studio album and her first major release since retiring from music in 2020.