The Fresh Prince TV Mansion Up For Sale After 48 Years

The Fresh Prince house hits the market for $30M after 48 years, with a personal twist: the listing agent actually grew up there.

The mansion that launched Will Smith into America’s living rooms every week is finally hitting the real estate market and there’s a deeply personal story behind the sale.

Sasha Rahban of The Altman Brothers real estate group isn’t just listing the famous Fresh Prince of Bel-Air house for just under $30 million; he actually grew up inside those iconic walls that millions of fans recognize from the show’s opening credits.

Rahban’s family has owned the six-bedroom, seven-and-a-half-bathroom Georgian Colonial estate for nearly five decades, making this the first time the property has been available for purchase since 1978.

“My childhood was spent in this home,” Rahban told TMZ, revealing the unique family connection that makes this listing particularly meaningful for the real estate professional who was present during the show’s filming in the early 1990s.

The 10,000-square-foot mansion sits on a massive 38,510-square-foot corner lot in Brentwood, not Bel-Air as the show’s title suggests, creating one of television’s most famous geographic misconceptions.

Built in 1937, the property has maintained its instantly recognizable exterior facade while continuing to serve the entertainment industry even as it prepares to change hands for the first time in nearly half a century.

Netflix is currently using the mansion as a filming location for an undisclosed series, keeping the famous white columns and grand entrance busy with camera crews while potential buyers prepare to tour the property.

Josh and Matt Altman, who star in Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, are partnering with Rahban to handle the sale of the property that helped define 1990s television culture.

The listing agents have worked with high-profile clients, including Kim Kardashian, Ye, and former NFL star Michael Strahan, bringing their celebrity real estate expertise to this uniquely nostalgic property sale.

Smith’s character famously referred to the mansion as his “kingdom” in the show’s memorable theme song, which detailed his journey from West Philadelphia to the wealthy West Coast lifestyle.