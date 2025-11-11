The Truth Behind That Shocking Bloated Anthony Davis Photo Everyone’s Sharing

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Anthony Davis got caught up in fake weight gain rumors after a doctored image spread online while he sat out with a calf injury.

The phony photo originated from the parody account NBA Centel, which is known for its online antics. This time, they cooked up a heavily edited image of the Dallas Mavericks forward lookin’ bloated and out of shape and folks online ran with it like it was real.

Anthony Davis is CHUNKY now 😭



Dallas really was the problem pic.twitter.com/gvG7Ok1dUD — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) November 11, 2025

Davis hasn’t touched the court in six straight games thanks to a calf issue he caught early in Dallas’ game against the Pacers on October 29. He’s only logged five games this season and the injury bug is once again messing with his availability.

Jason Kidd, the Mavs’ head coach, isn’t dropping a return date yet, but said Davis is moving along with rehab and working out on the floor. Real photos from the sidelines show him next to Kidd, lookin’ like his usual athletic self, with no wild weight gain in sight. So that viral image is total cap.

Dallas took a close L to the Bucks 116-114 on Monday night with Davis was still out and the team’s not rushing him back, trying to keep him healthy for the long haul. Injuries have been a thing for Davis for years now.

This calf strain is just the latest in a long list of issues that’s sidelined him in past seasons. The Mavs are playing it safe, hoping he can get back on the court soon without risking more damage.

Good eating and Good portion in Texas — Jeri Tsai (@JeriTsaiNets) November 11, 2025

All that brisket ribs and sh** in Dallas 😂 — Romaine Reid (@99probz) November 11, 2025