Third Suspect Arrested in Chris King Murder Case

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Share on X (Opens in new window)

Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

A third man was arrested in Las Vegas Tuesday night, completing the trio of suspects charged in rapper Chris King’s 2024 Nashville murder.

The final piece of the puzzle just fell into place after Trayvon Palmer, the last suspect wanted in rapper Chris King‘s murder, was arrested Tuesday night in Las Vegas.

Deputy U.S. Marshals found Palmer at an apartment complex after the 32-year-old had been running since April 2024, when Christopher Cheeks was gunned down outside a Nashville music studio.

Chris King ran in one direction while his 29-year-old friend ran another way. Both were hit by gunfire, but only King’s friend survived. King was pronounced dead at Vanderbilt Hospital.

Palmer was the hardest to find. Police believed he was hiding in the Los Angeles area as recently as December. But a tip led marshals to Las Vegas, where they finally caught up with him.

This arrest brings relief to everyone who loved Chris King, who was just 32 when three men tried to rob him and his friends in an alleyway on Hayes Street.

Palmer faces serious charges. First-degree murder tops the list, along with robbery and gun offenses. His return to Nashville is pending, according to Metro Nashville Police.

The other two suspects were already behind bars. Amir Carroll was arrested in February 2025 on East Thompson Lane. Adrian Cameron Jr. was caught in Los Angeles in May 2025.

Carroll, now 19, faces more than 10 charges, including first-degree premeditated murder. He’s being held on a $250,000 bond.