Tiffany Haddish Roasted Online After Clapping Back At Katt Williams Over “Club Shay Shay” Interview

Tiffany Haddish joined the multiple celebrities responding to Katt Williams’ wild remarks about them in his recent explosive Club Shay Shay interview.

During the viral chat, the comedian implied Kevin Hart is an industry plant who opened doors for Tiffany Haddish.

“Tiffany [Haddish] was only seen at the Laugh Factory. In 15 years in Hollywood, no one in Hollywood has a memory of going to a sold-out Kevin Hart show,” he told Shannon Sharpe. “They think they can rewrite history.”

On Thursday (January 4), Tiffany Haddish took to Instagram to respond to Katt Williams. According to the actress, she’s not upset by his comments, but Hart needs reminding of the facts.

“I am not mad I just wish he would get his facts right about me,” she wrote. “Dang I guess I will send him a reminder text.”

Despite insisting she isn’t bothered, Haddish took a parting shot at the comic. “But are we sure that is Katt Williams? He looks a lot like Charleston White,” she added.”

Like the interview, Haddish’s response circulated widely on social media, with many users slamming the Girls Trip star.

“Tiffany Haddish should probably… not talk.. during this whole thing,” media personality Scottie Beam wrote.

Tiffany Haddish should probably… not talk.. during this whole thing. — Deets (@ScottieBeam) January 5, 2024

Another user shared a throwback clip of Kevin Hart defending Haddish during a 2018 Breakfast Club appearance. He addressed Katt Williams, who said Haddish “has not proven her ability to tell jokes,” and hadn’t put in enough work to earn the opportunities she had received.

“& where is Tiffany Haddish NOW,” the poster wrote alongside the clip. “Do yall even actually find her funny? Kevin stood ten toes behind a fluke to degrade a comedic legend.. lol smfh.”

& where is Tiffany Haddish NOW… lol do yall even actually find her funny? Kevin stood ten toes behind a fluke to degrade a comedic legend.. lol smfh https://t.co/Ir0ypS82a3 — Taesty🍓 (@BrownSugarTae) January 4, 2024

Check out some of the other reactions below.

We all funnier than Tiffany Haddish — cara✨mel (@KamNoScams) January 5, 2024

Tiffany Haddish not funny to me 👎🏽 — Ƈąცąཞɛɬ Ƈą℘ɬąıŋ 🥰 (@_KayyKrueger) January 4, 2024

How are u 0% funny on everything?😭 pic.twitter.com/EjR99OdVZP — 🇪🇷East African Assassin🎯 (@thereal_Dash_O) January 4, 2024



