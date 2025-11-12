Tiffany Haddish Makes Surprising Wedding Announcement On Her Africa Trip

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tiffany Haddish sparked curiosity with a wedding celebration during her African adventure for her new docuseries.

Tiffany Haddish turned a girls’ trip into a personal milestone when she married herself during a private ceremony in Africa, aiming to embrace self-accountability and inner growth.

The Emmy-winning actress and comedian, 45, staged the symbolic wedding while filming her upcoming Peacock docuseries, Tiffany Haddish Goes Off, set to premiere Thursday (November 13).

The six-part series follows Haddish and her childhood friends—Selena Martin, Shermona Long and Sparkle Clark—through Zimbabwe and Cape Town, South Africa.

“I thought to do that because first, I wanted to have a little party,” Haddish told the New York Post. “Second, I also wanted to hold myself accountable for some things.”

The trip wasn’t just for adventure. Haddish used the journey to reflect on her personal challenges and renew her commitment to herself.

The self-marriage comes after a turbulent stretch for Haddish, including two DUI-related arrests in 2022 and 2023.

In 2024, she also drew backlash on social media after posting a TikTok video expressing surprise at finding a grocery store in Zimbabwe. Some viewed the clip as culturally tone-deaf.

Haddish also faced criticism online after visiting Israel in early 2024, stating it was an “educational trip” to learn firsthand about the aftermath of the October 7 attacks and the ongoing conflict.

Haddish likened the criticism to physical pain. “Getting social media backlash feels ‘like walking on a Lego,'” she said. “I’ve got to be more careful about what I post. It’s irritating, but it’s a part of the business.”

Tiffany Haddish Reveals “Marriage” Has Boosted Her Dating Life

The actress was previously married to William Stewart from 2008 to 2013 and dated Common from 2020 to 2021. But this time, she’s committing to herself.

“This marriage to me has been going very good. We have been having a fantastic time seeing who our third is going to be,” Haddish joked. “Who is gonna be the third wheel?”

The unconventional ceremony has even changed her dating life. “I’m getting more dates now, when I tell [men] I’m married. If you tell a man you’re married, but you’re willing to go out with him, he’s like, ‘Oh, she’s a freak!'”

Haddish also maintains a close bond with fellow comedian Kevin Hart, who once helped her during a rough patch by paying for a hotel when she was homeless. When asked if Hart knew about her new marital status, she replied, “You just told him.”

“It’s not everybody’s business that I’m in a relationship with me. I mean, first of all, my relationship with me is my relationship…So I haven’t told everybody,” the comic said. “Sometimes I wear my wedding ring and people are like, ‘Oh, my God, where did you get that?’ I’m like ‘Africa. I’m married!'”

She closed the conversation with a message about honoring personal commitments.

“If you going to keep any promises in life, the promises you make to yourself are the main ones you need to be keeping,” she explained. “That’s the longest relationship you’re going to have, and there’s no ceremony for you, to you. There’s no ceremony for that. So, f### it, I’m marrying me.”