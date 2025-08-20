Tiffany Haddish’s Viral Baby Post Had Everyone Guessing—Here’s The Truth

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tiffany Haddish clarified a viral baby photo on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and joked about future parenthood with Jason Lee and her celebrity crushes.

Tiffany Haddish tackled baby buzz and Instagram confusion head-on Tuesday night during her guest-hosting stint on Jimmy Kimmel Live! after a cryptic photo sparked speculation she had secretly become a mom.

The Girls Trip star stirred up chatter earlier this month when she posted an Instagram photo of herself and longtime friend Jason Lee holding a baby, captioned, “Cats out of the bag.”

The vague post sent social media into overdrive, with some assuming she had quietly welcomed a child.

“There is a personal matter I feel must be addressed,” Haddish said during her opening monologue. “It made everyone go a little crazy… For some reason, people saw this (post) and thought I had a baby. There were articles about this everywhere.”

She didn’t stop at clarifying. The 45-year-old comedian leaned into the moment with her signature wit, adding, “Even my own relatives were asking if I had a secret child, which is kind of insulting because they are all living in my house and blocking me from getting any d**k.”

Pointing to Lee, who was seated in the audience, Tiffany Haddish explained, “We just took a picture with a baby and then that went crazy so now we got a godbaby.”

She then playfully teased him, “Jason, the offer is still on the table if you want to make a real baby,” prompting Lee to respond, “And I’m still gay.”

Haddish made sure to clear the air once and for all: “So just to be clear, I did not have a baby, but I am open to it. Wide open to it.” She then rattled off her fantasy list of potential baby daddies, which included Brad Pitt and Jason Momoa.

The actress was previously married to William Stewart from 2008 until filing for divorce in 2011. She also dated rapper and actor Common between 2020 and 2021.

Haddish has spoken publicly about her desire to adopt when she’s ready to “focus” and be “all the way present.”