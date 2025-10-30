TikTok War Over: China Gives Green Light To Deal According To U.S. Treasury Secretary

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

China has approved Donald Trump’s TikTok deal, ending an 18-month saga that kept millions of American users on edge.

Scott Bessent has just delivered the news that TikTok users have been waiting for: China has officially approved the app’s transfer deal, potentially ending the 18-month saga that had millions of Americans on edge.

The U.S. Treasury Secretary made the announcement following President Donald Trump‘s high-stakes meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Kuala Lumpur, revealing that the long-awaited resolution could finally be within reach.

“In Kuala Lumpur, we finalized the TikTok agreement in terms of getting Chinese approval, and I would expect that would go forward in the coming weeks and months, and we’ll finally see a resolution to that,” Scott Bessent told Fox Business Network.

The Treasury chief’s comments come after months of uncertainty surrounding the popular social media platform’s future in the United States.

The app, owned by Chinese company ByteDance, has been at the center of national security concerns and legislative battles since the Trump administration first targeted it for potential divestiture.

Bessent’s announcement signals a major breakthrough in U.S.-China relations, with the TikTok transfer deal serving as a key component of broader trade negotiations between the two superpowers.

The agreement would reportedly transfer TikTok’s U.S. operations to new ownership, addressing longstanding concerns about data security and foreign influence.

The timing of the announcement is particularly significant, coming just as TikTok faced mounting pressure from lawmakers and regulators who have repeatedly raised alarms about the app’s Chinese ownership.

The platform boasts over 170 million American users who have been anxiously watching the unfolding political drama.

While specific details of the transfer arrangement remain confidential, sources close to the negotiations suggest that the deal represents a compromise that would allow TikTok to continue operating in the American market while addressing national security concerns.

The breakthrough follows President Trump’s September 2025 executive order, which endorsed a divestiture plan for TikTok’s U.S. operations, effectively saving the app from an imminent ban. That move came after 18 months of intense diplomatic and legal wrangling between Washington and Beijing.

For TikTok’s massive American user base, Bessent’s announcement offers hope that their favorite platform will remain accessible without the constant threat of shutdown.

The app has become a cultural phenomenon, particularly among younger demographics who use it for entertainment, news and social connection.

The Treasury Secretary’s optimistic timeline of “coming weeks and months” suggests that the final implementation of the transfer deal could happen relatively quickly, bringing closure to one of the most contentious tech policy issues of recent years.

As negotiations continue, all eyes will be on how the transfer deal unfolds and whether it can satisfy both American security concerns and Chinese business interests while keeping TikTok’s millions of users happy.