Tim Westwood Gets Bail On Serious Criminal Charges

Tim Westwood was granted bail after a court hearing in London over rape charges and assaults spanning decades.

Tim Westwood walked out of Westminster Magistrates’ Court a free man on Monday after securing bail on serious criminal charges that could derail the veteran DJ’s legacy forever.

The 68-year-old Hip-Hop pioneer faced his first court hearing since prosecutors hit him with a devastating 15-count indictment last month. The charges paint a disturbing picture spanning over three decades of alleged misconduct.

Authorities accuse the former BBC Radio 1 host of four rape counts, nine indecent assault charges, and two sexual assault allegations. The timeline stretches from 1983 to 2016, with victims reportedly as young as 17 years old when the alleged incidents occurred.

Magistrates released him on conditional bail with one strict requirement: zero contact with prosecution witnesses.

Particularly damaging are three indecent assault charges allegedly happening inside BBC studios during the 1990s – right when Westwood was building his reputation as Britain’s Hip-Hop ambassador.

Seven women have come forward with allegations against the longtime radio personality. The charges detail a pattern of alleged abuse across London locations, including Fulham, Vauxhall, central London, Stroud, and Finchley.

Westwood’s legal troubles represent a dramatic fall for someone who championed Hip-Hop culture in the UK since the early 1990s. He joined Radio 1 in 1994, hosting his influential rap show until departing in 2013. Capital Xtra then became his broadcasting home until 2022.

The case now moves to Southwark Crown Court for a hearing on December 8, where Westwood is expected to enter formal pleas to all charges. He has consistently denied any wrongdoing since the allegations first surfaced.