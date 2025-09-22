Tom Holland Reportedly Hospitalized As Injury Halts Filming On “Spider-Man: Brand New Day”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tom Holland’s concussion briefly halted Spider-Man: Brand New Day filming in Glasgow, but the Marvel star is expected back on set in days.

Tom Holland and Spider-Man collided with real life in Glasgow when filming on Spider-Man: Brand New Day suddenly stopped after the star was hospitalized with a concussion.

Production was suspended Friday while Holland was treated for what insiders are calling a “mild concussion.” A source close to the set told Deadline the actor will rest “out of precaution” but is expected back on camera within days. No one else was harmed during the incident, though a meeting is already scheduled to adjust filming plans.

According to The Sun, Holland’s injury came during a stunt that didn’t go as planned. Despite the scare, he still made an appearance with fiancée Zendaya at a charity event over the weekend, showing he’s well enough to be out and about.

The film’s crew had only been in Scotland for a few weeks. Before cameras rolled, Holland said he was “over the moon and so excited” to finally shoot on location after Spider-Man: No Way Home was filmed entirely indoors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Now, we’re really gonna lean into that old-school filmmaking and shoot in real locations, which is why we’re starting in Glasgow and we’re gonna use the streets of Glasgow to build this massive set-piece that we’re putting together,” Holland shared. “So it’s gonna feel like making [2017’s] Spider-Man 1 again. It’s been such a long time since I’ve done it, it’s gonna feel like a breath of fresh air, and I think the fans are going to be over the moon with what we’re putting together.”

Sony slotted Spider-Man: Brand New Day for a July 24, 2026 release, officially revealing the title at CinemaCon this past spring. The blockbuster is directed by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton, with Amy Pascal and Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige producing. Zendaya returns as MJ, while Sadie Sink and Liza Colón-Zayas join the lineup in undisclosed roles.

Holland, whose stunt-heavy Spider-Man outings have made him one of Marvel’s most physical leads, has faced injuries before, but his quick bounce back this weekend suggests filming won’t be derailed for long. For now, all eyes are on Glasgow, where the streets are doubling as New York in one of the franchise’s most ambitious set-pieces yet.

The incident may have paused the action, but anticipation for Spidey’s next swing into theaters remains firmly in motion.