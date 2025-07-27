Tom Lehrer—Satirical Music Icon Who Once Sent Letter To 2 Chainz—Dead At 97

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

In a surprising cultural crossover moment, Lehrer once sent a handwritten letter to 2 Chainz after learning the rap artist had sampled his music for the 2012 song “Dope Peddler.”

Tom Lehrer, who blended satire and science with biting wit and piano keys, died on Saturday (July 26) at his home in Cambridge, Massachusetts. He was 97.

Known for his razor-sharp lyrics and deadpan delivery, Lehrer rose to prominence in the 1960s when his satirical songs were featured on the American version of That Was the Week That Was, a comedy news show hosted by David Frost. His 1965 album That Was the Year That Was reached No. 18 on the U.S. charts, thanks to songs like “National Brotherhood Week,” “So Long Mom” and “The Vatican Rag.”

In a surprising cultural crossover moment, Lehrer once sent a handwritten letter to 2 Chainz after learning the rap artist had sampled his music for the 2012 song “Dope Peddler.” Lehrer, known for his dry humor, reportedly wrote, “I’m flattered and slightly confused, but mostly flattered.” The letter, which circulated online among Lehrer’s cult following, became a quirky footnote in the unlikely intersection of classic satire and modern rap.

R.I.P. Tom Lehrer If no one is going to post the story of the 84-year-old Lehrer writing a letter to 2 Chainz, I guess I’ll have to pic.twitter.com/RossesQYNx — Christopher R. Weingarten (@1000TimesYes) July 27, 2025

A Harvard-trained mathematician who began college at 15, Lehrer spent most of his life in academia, teaching math and musical theater at institutions including Harvard, MIT and the University of California-Santa Cruz.

“I don’t like people to get the idea that I have to do this for a living,” he once told a concert crowd. “I mean, it isn’t as though I had to do this. I could be making, oh, $3,000 a year just teaching.”

Lehrer’s early self-released albums, Songs of Tom Lehrer (1953) and More of Tom Lehrer (1959), tackled taboo subjects with a smirk and melody. Tracks like “The Masochism Tango,” “The Old Dope Peddler” and “Be Prepared” poked fun at everything from sexuality to militarism. His song “The Elements,” a rapid-fire rundown of the periodic table set to Gilbert and Sullivan, became a fan favorite and rite of passage for chemistry nerds.

Lehrer’s influence ran deep, inspiring satirists like Randy Newman, “Weird Al” Yankovic and Harry Shearer. TIME magazine even grouped him with the so-called “sick” comedians of the era, including Lenny Bruce and Mort Sahl.

Though he stepped away from the spotlight in the 1970s, Lehrer’s work never faded. His songs were featured on The Electric Company, and he supported George McGovern’s 1972 presidential campaign with musical appearances. In 1980, his catalog was revived in the stage revue Tomfoolery in London. Rhino Records released a comprehensive box set, The Remains of Tom Lehrer, in 2000, and Shout! Factory later digitized his discography and released a 1967 concert DVD from Oslo.

Born in New York to a Jewish family, Lehrer began piano lessons at age 7 and developed a love for both classical music and the American songbook. His academic achievements were just as impressive—graduating magna c## laude from Harvard in 1946 and earning a master’s degree a year later.

Lehrer never married and had no children. He remained largely reclusive in his later years, preferring chalkboards and lecture halls to concert stages.