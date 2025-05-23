2 Chainz Reveals How He Dodged Birdman’s $100K Fee For Lil Wayne Hook

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

2 Chainz said Birdman once demanded $100,000 just to connect him with Lil Wayne for a feature, but a pair of red Gucci sneakers and a beat CD ended up doing the job for free.

The Atlanta rapper shared the story on the latest “Club Shay Shay” episode, revealing how Birdman operated as a middleman with a steep price tag.

“Wayne was so hot,” 2 Chainz said. “If anybody wanted Wayne, [Birdman] would be like, ‘I need 100 too,’ and people would obviously do it.”

The six-figure fee wasn’t for the verse itself but more of a gatekeeping toll.

Instead of getting to Lil Wayne through Birdman, 2 Chainz took a different route. After gifting Wayne a pair of red Gucci shoes and handing him a CD of beats, something unexpected happened.

“We go from the airport to the mall because he is trying to I guess show his appreciation for me buying him shoes,” 2 Chainz said. “Then out the blue, he says, ‘What you thought about the hook I did for you?'”

Caught off guard, 2 Chainz had no idea what Wayne was talking about. It turns out that Wayne had sent the track to the wrong email address.

They went straight to the studio so 2 Chainz could hear it. He recalled, “I said, ‘Man, you did that for me?’ He like, ‘Yeah boy.'”

That song ended up being “Duffle Bag Boy,” the 2007 debut single from Playaz Circle, which became a breakout hit.

Even after the song was done, Birdman still demanded his cut.

“When Wayne did that, he didn’t charge me,” 2 Chainz said. “Baby still wanted his 100.

Eventually, Birdman let it slide. “Don’t worry about it,” he told him.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, 2 Chainz also mentioned that if it weren’t for a $900 weed debt, he might never have met Lil Wayne in the first place.