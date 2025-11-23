Too $hort Encourages Oakland Residents After Violence Rocks The City

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Too $hort called on Oakland to stay resilient after a string of violence that has rattled the city.

Too $hort used his platform during a live telethon to deliver a powerful message to Oakland residents, urging the city not to lose faith following a string of violent incidents and the personal tragedy of his brother’s murder.

The Bay Area Hip-Hop pioneer appeared on KRON4’s “Table 4 All” to promote holiday donations when the conversation shifted to recent community trauma, including a student shot at Skyline High School and the fatal shooting of respected Laney College football coach John Beam.

Drawing from his own grief, the rapper spoke about the January killing of his brother, Wayne Shaw, who was gunned down during an attempted robbery at a cannabis grow site in East Oakland.

Wayne, 61, was reportedly guarding the facility when he was shot multiple times.

“I just say stay positive,” said Too $hort. “It’s a lot of bad PR that goes against the city that if you actually here, it’s a lot of beautiful things going on in Oakland. Lot of beautiful people and a few bad apples shouldn’t destroy the entire image of a city. I hear so many people think it’s a bad place. It’s beautiful to move around Oakland and the diversity and the community and just everything out here, I love it, love it, love it.”

The veteran artist has long been a fixture in Oakland’s cultural landscape.

In 2002, the city renamed a stretch of Foothill Boulevard “Too $hort Way” in recognition of his contributions to West Coast Hip-Hop and his role in shaping the genre’s sound during the 1980s and 1990s.

And recently became a co-owner of the city’s professional baseball franchise, The Oakland Ballers.

“I just think if you’re from here and you struggle with incidents like this,” he added. “I lost my brother in Oakland earlier this year. And you know, you just got to keep going, man. Just stay hopeful for the city. We’re not giving up on our city. Don’t give up on Oakland.”

Too $hort’s remarks come as Oakland continues to grapple with public safety concerns. The city has seen a rise in violent crime in recent years, prompting calls for both reform and community-based solutions.