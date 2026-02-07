Too Short Explains Why Red Carpet Events Are Hard Work

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Too Short hit the NFL Honors red carpet and called himself the most accomplished Bay Area rapper while naming his favorite NFL player.

Too Short stepped onto the NFL Honors red carpet in San Francisco and immediately set the record straight about his place in Bay Area Hip-Hop history.

The Oakland legend appeared at Thursday night’s ceremony at the Palace of Fine Arts. NBC Bay Area’s Raj Mathai caught up with the rapper during the star-studded event.

Mathai called Too Short “the best rapper in the Bay Area.” The Hip-Hop pioneer quickly shut that down.

“Oh man, don’t give me that and put me on the news. Best rapper in the Bay. We got a lot of controversy going right now like who’s top 10, top five, top,” Too Short said. “You know what? Don’t call me the best rapper. Just call me the um most accomplished.”

The rapper explained why he prefers that title over being called the best. Too Short has been grinding since the 1980s and helped put West Coast Hip-Hop on the map.

He became one of the first West Coast artists to gain national recognition. Too Short’s influence helped establish the Bay Area as a major Hip-Hop region alongside Los Angeles and New York.

The rapper has released over 20 studio albums throughout his career. His 1988 album Life Is…Too Short went double platinum and featured the hit single “Life Is…Too Short.”

Mathai asked whether Too Short enjoys red-carpet events like NFL Honors. The veteran artist kept it 100 about the reality behind the glamour.

“I like doing it to a certain extent. It seems to be glamorous and stuff, but it’s really hard work, man. It just stop the lights, the heat, you’re trying to look cool, got your accessories, you’re sweating,” Too Short explained.

The conversation turned to football when Mathai asked about Too Short’s favorite NFL player. The rapper didn’t hesitate with his answer.

“NFL player right now, Shadur, man,” Too Short said, referring to Colorado quarterback Shadeur Sanders.

Too Short wasn’t just attending NFL Honors as a guest. He and fellow Bay Area legend E-40 performed during the ceremony. The two rappers brought authentic Bay Area Hip-Hop flavor to the national stage.

The NFL chose the perfect artists to represent the region. Both Too Short and E-40 have deep Oakland roots and decades of influence in Hip-Hop culture.

NFL Honors took place just days before Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. The ceremony honored the league’s top players and coaches from the 2025-2026 season.

Jon Hamm hosted the event with celebrity presenters including Seth Rollins, Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish.

Too Short’s performance at NFL Honors proved Bay Area Hip-Hop still commands respect on the biggest stages.