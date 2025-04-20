Judge Sets Date For Tory Lanez To Explain Wild Deposition Or Face Sanctions

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tory Lanez has been ordered to explain his disruptive deposition in Megan Thee Stallion’s defamation case after mocking court proceedings and targeting her lawyer.

Tory Lanez has been given a court-imposed deadline to explain his erratic and combative behavior during a deposition tied to Megan Thee Stallion’s $10 million defamation lawsuit. A federal judge is now seeking to determine whether the rapper violated a court order.

Tory Lanez has until April 30 to respond to an order to show cause as to why he shouldn’t be held in contempt for disrupting the April 9 deposition.

The session, conducted via Zoom from the California prison where Lanez is serving a 10-year sentence for shooting Megan in 2020, quickly devolved into a spectacle of sarcasm, personal jabs and evasive answers.

The deposition was part of Megan’s civil suit against YouTuber Milagro Gramz, who she claims spread false and damaging claims about her mental health, sobriety and courtroom testimony.

Megan Thee Stallion’s attorneys allege Tory Lanez and his father helped fund and coordinate the smear campaign from behind bars.

Rather than cooperate, Lanez repeatedly interrupted questioning, mocked the process and fixated on the appearance of Megan’s lawyer, Mari Henderson.

He also challenged the meaning of basic words, including the term “meet,” which he twisted into a bizarre tangent.

“Meat could be a hot dog; meat could be a steak; meat could be red meat… You could watch p###. Meat — meat is a whole thing different over there,” he said.

Henderson and her team eventually ended the session early, calling it “a mockery of the proceedings” and filed a motion to compel Tory Lanez to participate in a second deposition under proper conduct.

The court has now stepped in, demanding Lanez explain why he shouldn’t face sanctions for allegedly violating the prior order that authorized his deposition.

Megan’s legal team must file proof of service by Monday (April 21).