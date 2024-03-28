Touré Claims Diddy Fired His Male Relative For Turning Down Sexual Advances

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The former MSNBC host returned to the network to discuss the Puff Daddy allegations.

Sean “Diddy” Combs remains at the center of the news cycle. Alleged stories of unwanted advances, physical abuse and sex trafficking involving the millionaire mogul continue to trend online.

Accusations of sexual misconduct have plagued Diddy for months, including his ex-girlfriend Cassie suing him in a now-settled civil lawsuit. Longtime music journalist Touré recently shared another scandalous allegation.

“I was personally disturbed many years ago,” Touré stated on Joy Reid’s The ReidOut show. “I know this man well enough to call him and say, ‘Hey, I need a favor.’ This might have been 10, 12 years ago that I called him and said, ‘Hey, I have a family member who I want you to hire as an intern.'”

The former Rolling Stone, Essence and Vibe contributor added, “And then the internship stopped abruptly, like three or four months into it. I spoke to my family member like, ‘What happened?’ And they wouldn’t say.”

According to Touré, Diddy supposedly propositioned his male relative for sex to keep the job. There have been rumors the “Bad Boy for Life” rapper would reach out to other men, such as actor/dancer Columbus Short, for late-night sexual encounters.

“Puff had said, ‘Come home, stay the night with me or the internship is over,'” Touré recalled. “And [the intern] said, ‘Absolutely not.’ And the internship ended. From there I was like, ‘Oh, this is how it goes. Okay.’ So to hear that things went even further with potentially, allegedly, [with] many other people, we feel like we’ve seen this coming.”

Diddy Denies Accusations Of Sexual Misconduct & Abuse

On March 25, Department of Homeland Security officials executed a search warrant on multiple homes owned by Diddy. Sources with the federal government confirmed DHS is conducting an investigation connected to multiple sexual assault lawsuits against Combs.

Federal authorities detained two of Diddy’s adult-age children during the raid of the Bad Boy Entertainment founder’s Los Angeles-area residence. Sean Combs, Justin Combs and Christian Combs have not been charged with any crimes.

“There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated,” read a statement from Diddy’s legal team. The Harlem, New York native maintains his innocence.

Attorney Aaron Dyer also stated, “This unprecedented ambush – paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence – leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits.”