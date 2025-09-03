Tracee Ellis Ross’s Home Ransacked In Costly Break-In

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tracee Ellis Ross had over $100,000 in handbags and jewelry stolen after burglars broke into her Los Angeles home while she was away.

Tracee Ellis Ross had her Los Angeles home burglarized over the weekend in a high-value break-in that saw thieves make off with more than $100,000 in luxury goods, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The star’s residence was hit in the early hours of Sunday morning by three suspects who smashed through a glass door to gain entry. LAPD officials told NBC4 Investigates that the intruders ransacked the property and took off with an assortment of designer handbags and jewelry.

Tracee Ellis Ross, 52, was not at home during the break-in. Staff members discovered the property had been looted when they arrived later that morning and immediately contacted authorities.

Surveillance footage from the scene has been recovered, but no arrests have been made as of Wednesday (September 3).

The break-in adds to a growing list of celebrity homes targeted in Los Angeles in recent months.

In June, thieves entered Brad Pitt’s Los Feliz estate, and earlier this year, an intruder breached a Beverly Hills property owned by Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban.

Representatives for Ross, the daughter of music icon Diana Ross, have not issued a statement.