EXCLUSIVE: Travis Scott Dramatically Escalates War In $100 Million Utopia Tour Stage Dispute

Travis Scott pushed for a default ruling against Show Motion Engineering after accusing the company of stalling in a $100 million lawsuit.

Travis Scott wants a federal judge in Los Angeles to hit a stage-building company with harsh penalties after a failed $100 million stage project for his Utopia-themed Circus Maximus tour turned into a legal mess.

Scott and his touring company, XX Global, are asking Magistrate Judge Autumn D. Spaeth to either throw out Show Motion Engineering‘s legal defense entirely or impose strict evidence sanctions and an additional $15,225 in legal fees.

They claim the Wyoming-based company ignored a September court order that had already fined them $10,825 and warned of more severe consequences if they continued stalling.

Scott’s legal team says they’ve been chasing basic documents since March 28, including emails about the stage and a decade’s worth of financial records. After a one-month extension, Show Motion allegedly went quiet until Scott’s side filed a motion to compel.

The company then submitted late responses without any actual documents.

Judge Rosalyn Rosenbluth ordered Show Motion to comply by October 27, including turning over “all documents responsive” to the requests and paying the original $10,825 fine.

But according to Travis Scott’s attorneys, the company submitted only a three-page revenue summary, a single tax document for one year and no supporting materials, such as invoices or bank statements.

“Enough is enough,” the motion states, urging the court to strike the company’s answer and enter a default judgment.

If the judge won’t go that far, Travis Scott wants the court to treat certain facts as proven, including that Show Motion never had permission to use his name or likeness in marketing or display his Utopia set designs.

These issues are central to Scott’s original lawsuit, which was first reported by AllHipHop.

Travis Scott says he paid more than $1.5 million for a custom stage for the 2023 launch of the Circus Maximus tour. The agreement required Show Motion to fully assemble the set at its Wyoming facility for inspection before final payment.

According to court records, the company never completed the build and refused to release the set when Scott’s team withheld more funds due to missed deadlines. The massive stage was ultimately unusable as the tour began.

Despite the courtroom battle, Scott’s Circus Maximus World Tour ended on a high note.

According to Billboard Boxscore, the tour grossed around $265 million across 85 shows, drawing more than 2.1 million attendees across six continents.