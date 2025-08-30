Travis Scott, Tyla’s Life Threatened By Knife-Weilding Maniac In London

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Travis Scott and Tyla were rushed to safety after a knife threat disrupted their London video shoot and forced police to lock down the area.

Travis Scott and Tyla were forced into lockdown during a music video shoot in north London after a man allegedly threatened a crew member with a knife.

The maniac who invaded the set forced an emergency police response and halted production.

The tense moment unfolded in Tottenham near the Broadwater Farm Estate, a neighborhood long associated with violent crime.

According to reports, the situation escalated when the suspect approached the set while Tyla was performing. A crew member asked the man to leave, but he allegedly responded by threatening to stab them.

Security immediately removed Tyla from the scene while Travis Scott was secured in a separate area. The production went into lockdown as police were called to the location.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police were flagged down by a man who said he had been threatened. Police searched the area and located a 29-year-old man matching the suspect’s description.

No weapon was recovered, but officers did find drugs and a significant amount of cash.

The suspect resisted being searched, prompting officers to handcuff him.

He was arrested on suspicion of possessing drugs. Authorities transported him to a north London police station, where he remains in custody as the investigation continues.

Though the threat temporarily paused filming, no one was physically harmed. The shoot resumed after law enforcement secured the area.