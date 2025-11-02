Trevon Diggs Spotted at NBA YoungBoy Concert After Concussion Saga

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Trevon Diggs appeared at NBA YoungBoy’s Dallas concert Friday night, marking his first public outing since a mysterious concussion.

Trevon Diggs resurfaced under arena lights and Hip-Hop beats Friday night as the Dallas Cowboys cornerback made his first public appearance since a puzzling head injury sidelined him in October, showing up at NBA YoungBoy‘s concert at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

The 26-year-old Pro Bowler, who’s been off the radar since suffering a concussion at home ahead of Week 7, was photographed by rising Dallas rapper OC Chris enjoying the “Make America Slime Again (MASA) Tour” stop.

Social media lit up with images of Diggs in the crowd, looking laid-back and notably without a knee brace—despite previous reports of lingering leg issues.

Diggs has kept quiet since the incident and the Cowboys have offered little clarity on what exactly happened at his home. He was officially placed on injured reserve on October 25, which means the earliest he could return is Week 13, when the Cowboys play the Chiefs.

Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer recently said the concussion is no longer the main concern and hinted Diggs could be back within “three to four weeks” if he remains on the roster.

With the NFL trade deadline looming on November 5, speculation around Diggs’ future has intensified.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, there’s a potential market for the former Alabama standout if the Cowboys are willing to absorb part of his salary.

Guessing Trevon concussion must be cool now. Look like he popped out at the YB concert #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/Yl5JXHCjLR — Attack! on Cowboys ✭ (@AttackOnCowboys) November 1, 2025

Diggs is in the second year of a five-year deal but has no guaranteed money left after this season.

Team owner Jerry Jones has publicly backed Diggs, saying he believes the cornerback’s days in Dallas aren’t over. Still, the timing of Diggs listing his $4 million Texas home for sale just before his injury raised eyebrows among media and fans.

Before being sidelined, Diggs tallied 18 tackles in six games this season but failed to grab an interception—a sharp contrast to his 11-pick performance in 2021 when he led the league.

His concert outing suggests he’s making strides in recovery, though his status with the team remains uncertain as the trade deadline approaches.