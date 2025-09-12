Trey Songz Finally Settles Digital Penetration Lawsuit

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Trey Songz quietly settled a lawsuit involving a 2018 nightclub incident just weeks before trial for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman.

Trey Songz resolved a civil lawsuit tied to a 2018 New Year’s Eve encounter at a Miami nightclub that led to serious allegations of sexual assault, avoiding a courtroom showdown just weeks before trial.

The R&B singer, born Tremaine Neverson, was accused by Jauhara Jeffries of groping and digitally penetrating her without consent while on the dance floor.

Jeffries filed the lawsuit in 2021, claiming assault and battery stemming from the incident at a South Florida venue. Neverson, 40, denied all allegations.

The case had been scheduled to go before a jury next month, but according to a report by Billboard, both parties reached a confidential out-of-court settlement.

“This court has been advised that the matter has been settled as to all parties and therefore, it is hereby ordered and adjudged that this case is dismissed,” wrote Judge Antonio Arzola in a court order. “The court reserves jurisdiction to enforce the settlement and to enter orders necessary to this enforcement.”

Attorneys for both Jeffries and Neverson declined to comment on the resolution.

This is not the first time the “Slow Motion” artist has been named in a sexual misconduct case. In 2022, he reached a settlement with another woman who alleged he assaulted her during a 2016 party.

Neverson is also facing an upcoming trial stemming from a separate 2021 sexual assault claim. That case is scheduled to begin on March 16, and the Virginia-born singer is expected to testify.