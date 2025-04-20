Trump Suffers Easter Meltdown, Freaks Out On Dems, Biden

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

President Donald Trump erupted on Easter Sunday with a string of angry posts on Truth Social, railing against Democrats, President Joe Biden and the judiciary.

The meltdown happened after the Supreme Court temporarily blocked his administration from deporting a group of Venezuelan migrants under the Alien Enemies Act.

The court’s unsigned order, issued late Saturday, paused the removals while legal challenges play out.

It arrives as Trump faces mounting scrutiny over the wrongful deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland man now imprisoned in El Salvador despite a court order shielding him from removal.

“Happy Easter to all, including the Radical Left Lunatics who are fighting and scheming so hard to bring Murderers, Drug Lords, Dangerous Prisoners, the Mentally Insane, and well known MS-13 Gang Members and Wife Beaters, back into our Country,” Trump wrote in his opening salvo.

The Supreme Court’s decision drew dissent from Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito.

It follows a 5-4 ruling earlier this year that allowed the Trump administration to use the Alien Enemies Act for expedited deportations, but only if detainees receive notice and a chance to challenge their removal.

Trump continued his tirade by targeting the judiciary and law enforcement officials involved in the case.

“Happy Easter also to the WEAK and INEFFECTIVE Judges and Law Enforcement Officials who are allowing this sinister attack on our Nation to continue, an attack so violent that it will never be forgotten!”

The legal battle has gained national attention in part due to the case of Abrego Garcia, who was deported in March despite a 2019 court order protecting him.

The Justice Department later admitted the removal was an “administrative error.”

Abrego Garcia, who lived in Maryland for over a decade with his U.S. citizen wife and children, is now being held in El Salvador’s CECOT prison — a facility known for detaining alleged gang members.

The Trump administration has claimed he was affiliated with MS-13, though he has never been charged with a crime in the U.S. His wife and attorney deny any gang ties.

Trump also took aim at President Biden, accusing him of intentionally allowing criminals into the country.

“Sleepy Joe Biden purposefully allowed Millions of CRIMINALS to enter our Country, totally unvetted and unchecked, through an Open Borders Policy that will go down in history as the single most calamitous act ever perpetrated upon America.”

On April 17, Sen. Chris Van Hollen, a Maryland Democrat, visited Abrego Garcia in prison and later relayed a message of support to his wife.

It was the first outside contact Abrego Garcia had since his deportation.

Despite a federal judge ordering the administration to help return him to the U.S., the government has argued it lacks authority to retrieve him from Salvadoran custody.

El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele has said he won’t release Abrego Garcia, even with U.S. court orders in place.

The federal appeals court rejected a Trump administration request to block the order for Abrego Garcia’s return within the past 72 hours. The standoff with Salvadoran authorities remains unresolved.

Trump closed his Easter rant by again blaming Biden and repeating false claims about the 2020 election.

“He was, by far, our WORST and most Incompetent President, a man who had absolutely no idea what he was doing — But to him, and to the person that ran and manipulated the Auto Pen (perhaps our REAL President!), and to all of the people who CHEATED in the 2020 Presidential Election in order to get this highly destructive M#### Elected, I wish you, with great love, sincerity, and affection, a very Happy Easter!!!”