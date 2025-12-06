Tupac, Biggie, Snoop & Nate Dogg All Featured On Erick Sermon’s “Dynamic Duos”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

With Dynamic Duos, Erick Sermon brings together legendary rap partners while warning that today’s music isn’t transcending — and the OGs are still carrying the culture.

Erick Sermon just delivered one of the most ambitious Hip-Hop projects of the decade. The legendary EPMD producer has officially released Dynamic Duos, a multi-volume event that links some of rap’s most iconic pairings — including rare collaborations featuring Tupac and Biggie, plus new joints with Snoop Dogg & Nate Dogg, Redman & Method Man, Mobb Deep, Dogg Pound, Cypress Hill, M.O.P., EPMD and more.

Sermon told AllHipHop the idea dates back to the pandemic.

“Everybody stopped working,” he said. “I didn’t understand why. So I said I’m doing something called Dynamic Duos. I’m bringing together every rap duo I can — and I’m producing all of it.”

He hit up every legendary pair he could contact. “Some didn’t respond, but a lot of them said, ‘Yeah, I’m down with the concept,’” he said. “Some of them I never produced before. That’s what made it exciting.”

The project arrives right as Hip-Hop’s OG renaissance is in full swing. “Clipse opened the portal,” Sermon said. “Nas did it with King’s Disease, but Clipse had the whole world paying attention. The timing lined up perfectly.”

But Sermon also used the moment to warn the culture about the short shelf life of today’s releases. “Music ain’t transcending,” he said. “We’re in a scroll era. Nobody’s engaging. That’s why the icons still got the young dudes on the bench.”

He even broke down the brutal math behind streaming:

“A hundred thousand streams gets you $200,” Sermon said. “They just gave us a penny per stream, but only a few artists can hit a million. You’re not streaming big numbers anymore. It’s over.”

His solution? Go directly to the people. “If you already have a name, you already won,” he said. “Your core audience will feed you. Stop chasing a system that wasn’t built for you.”

Despite the industry frustrations, Sermon is energized — and already prepping volumes two and three. “This first clip is loaded,” he said. “But I got more. Wayne, Conway, Game — this thing is going to keep going.”

Dynamic Duos is available now across streaming platforms.