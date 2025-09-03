Tupac Shakur Murder Suspect Hit With Prison Sentence Over Jail Brawl

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Duane “Keefe D” Davis was sentenced despite claiming he was ambushed in a jailhouse brawl while awaiting trial for Tupac Shakur’s murder.

Duane “Keefe D” Davis was handed a 16 to 40-month prison sentence Tuesday (September 2) for a jailhouse scuffle in December 2024, a fight he claims he never started and insists was a setup.

The Tupac Shakur murder suspect, who’s been locked up since September 2023, got into a physical altercation with another inmate while awaiting trial.

The two exchanged blows until guards broke it up using pepper spray. In court, Davis claimed he was the victim.

“This is wrong. I got attacked,” he told the judge. “My parents brought me up to protect yourself, and that’s all I was doing, protecting myself. This is totally wrong.”

He also alleged the incident was a “setup.”

Davis, also known as Keefe D, will be eligible for parole in roughly a year, with credit for time served.

Keefe D To Stand Trial In 2026 In Connection With Tupac Shakur’s Death

The jailhouse incident adds another layer to the long-running saga surrounding the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur.

Davis is the only person ever charged in connection with the killing and has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

Prosecutors say he was the mastermind behind the drive-by shooting that killed the Hip-Hop icon in Las Vegas, allegedly in retaliation for a fight between Tupac and Davis’ nephew, Orlando Anderson, earlier that night.

His trial, originally scheduled for March 2025, has been pushed to February 2026.

The delay comes after new witness statements and evidence surfaced, some of which Davis’ legal team says could place him outside Las Vegas at the time of the shooting.

His attorneys argue Davis had immunity agreements with federal and local law enforcement due to prior cooperation.

Meanwhile, prosecutors claim he remains dangerous even behind bars, accusing him of trying to intimidate witnesses from jail.