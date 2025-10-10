Turning Point USA Launches Rival Show To Protest Bad Bunny’s Halftime

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Turning Point USA has announced plans to stage its own “All American Halftime Show” during the 2026 Super Bowl in a direct response to Bad Bunny’s scheduled performance, which the conservative group is openly opposing due to its cultural and political implications.

The organization, founded in 2012 by the late Charlie Kirk, revealed the project on social media, teasing: “Performers and event details coming soon.”

The post included a link to a survey asking followers to choose preferred music genres, with options like “Americana,” “Worship,” “Anything in English” and even “Hip Hop.”

That last one raised eyebrows, considering Kirk once said people should “stop listening to rap music and this degenerate Hip-Hop stuff.”

Turning Point USA, which promotes conservative values on college campuses, said the alternative show will highlight “faith, family and freedom.”

The group has not yet disclosed where or how the program will be broadcast, but it would require viewers to tune out of the Super Bowl to watch.

The move comes after the NFL announced that Bad Bunny would headline the official halftime show on February 8, 2026. The Puerto Rican superstar plans to perform entirely in Spanish, which has drawn criticism from several conservative leaders.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said immigration agents would be “all over” the Super Bowl and added that only “law-abiding Americans who love this country” should attend.

House Speaker Mike Johnson called the NFL’s decision “a terrible decision,” suggesting Lee Greenwood would have been a better fit, despite Greenwood’s modest streaming numbers compared to Bad Bunny’s massive global reach—more than 80 million monthly Spotify listeners.

Former President Donald Trump also weighed in, saying, “I’ve never heard of him,” and calling the selection “absolutely ridiculous.”

Much of the backlash stems from Bad Bunny’s criticism of U.S. immigration policy.

In June, he posted a video on Instagram condemning ICE agents operating in Puerto Rico, expressing concern for his audience’s safety during his tour.

Bad Bunny Fires Back At Critics

During his October 4 appearance on Saturday Night Live, Bad Bunny addressed the controversy in both Spanish and English.

“If you didn’t understand what I just said, you have four months to learn,” he joked after thanking his supporters and highlighting Latino contributions in the U.S.

Bad Bunny's monologue! pic.twitter.com/pjS0Ejckcg — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 5, 2025

Though some critics appear unaware, Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory, and Bad Bunny is a U.S. citizen by birth. Puerto Ricans have held American citizenship since 1917.

The NFL’s halftime show, produced by Roc Nation and Apple Music, remains a major cultural event.

Turning Point USA’s counterprogramming signals a growing effort among right-wing groups to create parallel entertainment platforms aligned with their ideology.