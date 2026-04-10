Tyga Makes Feature Film Debut In Baby You’re A Star

Tyga’s stepping into his first major film role with a starring part in the coming-of-age musical “Baby, You’re a Star.”

Tyga is stepping into his first major film role with a starring part in “Baby, You’re a Star,” a coming-of-age musical drama set in 1989 that he’s producing and co-wrote with Curtis Bryant.

The multi-platinum rapper is taking on a lead character who’s determined to break free from his environment as he navigates love, identity, and artistic ambition, marking his transition from music videos to feature filmmaking.

According to Deadline, production is currently rolling in Portland, Oregon, with a heavyweight supporting cast.

Madison Bailey from Outer Banks and Ashton Sanders from Moonlight are co-starring alongside Tyga in the project.

The ensemble also includes Apollonia, Clifton Powell, Patrick Cage, David Alan Grier, and Mike Epps, creating a solid lineup for what’s shaping up to be a significant indie production.

Director Arrad Rahgoshay, known for his music video work with Tyga and Cardi B, is making his feature directorial debut on the film, with Brian Sher and Eric Tomosunas producing alongside Tyga.

Tyga’s music career has been built on a string of hits and cultural relevance since breaking through in the early 2010s. His 2011 single “Rack City” peaked at number seven on the Billboard Hot 100 and went multi-platinum, becoming the lead single for his major-label debut Careless World: Rise of the Last King, which debuted in the top five of the Billboard 200.

He’s released multiple charting albums and mixtapes, including Hotel California and The Gold Album: 18th Dynasty, accumulating billions of global streams and numerous multi-platinum certifications throughout his career.

His work in film and television has been limited until now, with previous appearances in projects like the “Scream” anthology series and cameos in movies like “Logan” and “Furious 7.”

Filming is expected to wrap in Portland within the coming months, with no official release date announced yet.