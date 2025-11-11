Tyrese & Mona Scott-Young Brought Love & Supplies to Jamaica After Hurricane Devastation

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tyrese Gibson and Mona Scott-Young arrived in Jamaica carrying supplies and love, joining global stars helping rebuild hurricane-stricken communities.

Tyrese Gibson and Mona Scott-Young Touch Down in Jamaica with Love and Relief for Hurricane Victims

Tyrese Gibson brought heart and purpose to the tarmac in Jamaica as he arrived with TV powerhouse Mona Scott-Young to deliver relief to communities devastated by the recent hurricane. The R&B singer and Fast & Furious star joined forces with the Love & Hip Hop creator to personally hand out supplies to residents struggling to rebuild.

Landing on the island Monday, Gibson and Scott-Young shared videos on social media showing private jets packed not with luxury goods, but essential relief items. The duo made it clear their mission was rooted in compassion, not celebrity.

“This is not a private jet just for the private jet of it all. This is a humanitarian mission,” Scott-Young said. “We were able to do what we could in a short time. Y’all know I’m empowered and so my thing will be providing power and I brought a lot of Starlink with me and I’m looking forward to you guys helping me to get as many Starlinks to Jamaica so people can speak to their families.”

Starlink is a satellite internet service provided by SpaceX that provides high-speed internet access globally, especially in rural and remote areas.

Scott-Young, who has long expressed her love for the Caribbean, paused to appreciate the nation’s beauty despite the destruction. “It’s beautiful out here, as beautiful as I remember it. Y’all know I love Jamaica,” she added.

Tyrese echoed that energy, beaming as he stepped off the jet. “Jamaica, we here baby,” he said. “We loading up. I’ve always wanted to do this. We know there’s a lot of trauma and we’re not only here to give but to give with all of this love attached.”

On Instagram, Gibson reflected on the strength he witnessed on the ground, writing, “The resilience of the Jamaican people on full display…”

Both stars are part of a growing wave of global figures stepping up to support Jamaica in its time of need. Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation, Nicki Minaj, Denzel Washington, DJ Khaled and numerous others have also contributed aid and resources following the deadly storm.

Tyrese encouraged his followers to donate to Roww.Org, an organization founded by his late friend Paul Walker.