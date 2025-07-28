URL Announces Epic Loaded Lux Vs. Nu Jerzey Twork Battle For London’s Summer Madness 15

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Battle rap legend Loaded Lux is set for an epic showdown with Nu Jerzey Twork at URL’s Summer Madness 15 in London, England.

Nu Jerzey Twork will clash with Loaded Lux in a headline battle at Summer Madness XV, as the Ultimate Rap League (URL) brings its flagship event across the Atlantic to London on Saturday (September 21).

URL confirmed the long-awaited matchup with the release of a trailer and ticket sales already underway.

SUMMER MADNESS XV

SUN SEPT 21 TICKETS ON SALE NOW @ 🎟️https://t.co/H3CrXbdsmh🎟️



LOADED LUX VS NU JERZEY TWORK pic.twitter.com/3kIiJNR3MF — Ultimate Rap League (@urltv) July 28, 2025

The showdown will take place at The Steel Yard, the same venue that hosted URL’s first London Summer Madness back in 2018.

The Twork battle marks a significant comeback for Lux, a revered figure in battle rap renowned for his intricate lyricism and commanding presence.

Loaded Lux To Face “Best Nu Jerzey Twork Ever”

For Twork, it’s a shot at redemption and legacy. In a recent interview with 15 Minutes of Fame, Twork acknowledged his inconsistent past but made it clear that he is now locked in.

“My career has been rocky,” he admitted. “People ain’t seen me at that peak yet. I’m whopping ass.”

Twork said he respects Lux but believes the time is now for him to shine. “It’s my time,” he said. “To be honest, I just feel like it’s a lot of s### that other people do, including Lux, that I can do. And I don’t feel like n##### can do what I do. It’s just the simple way to put it.”

He added, “I vowed to myself, this is going to be the best Nu Jerzey Twork ever.”

Lux has not yet commented publicly on the battle. Known for keeping a low profile outside the ring, Lux’s silence has only fueled anticipation.

URL has yet to reveal additional matchups for the card, but the online chatter is already loud. Jaz The Rapper, a two-time Woman of the Year, is among the most requested names to appear.

The Brooklyn emcee has battled in London before and recently faced Premier Battles’ Bizzo Bond, whose name has also been circulating following the WOTY debates.

Other heavily requested battlers include battle rap icons like Tay Roc, Geechi Gotti, and UK legend Shotty Horroh.