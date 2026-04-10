Usher And Chris Brown Make Raymond & Brown Tour Announcement

Usher and Chris Brown announce their joint Raymond and Brown stadium tour, bringing two R&B legends together.

Usher and Chris Brown just made the R&B world stop in its tracks by announcing their joint Raymond and Brown stadium tour on April 10, 2026.

The two legends dropped the news simultaneously across Instagram with a high-octane promotional video showing them tearing through city streets on motorcycles while fans chased after them in pure chaos.

They pull up to a venue, step into an elevator, and emerge on stage to a roaring crowd. Usher says, “It’s time,” and Chris Brown fires back, “Hell yeah.” That’s all the confirmation anyone needed.

The tour name is genius branding that works on multiple levels. Usher’s full name is Usher Raymond, and Brown is Chris Brown’s last name, so Raymond and Brown spell out R&B.

It’s a double entendre that nods to their genre while making a statement about where they stand in it.

These aren’t two artists stepping outside their lane for a novelty pairing. This is a tour built around the sound they helped define, aimed directly at the audience that grew up on their music.

No specific tour dates or cities have been confirmed yet. The announcement came with a promotional trailer rather than a full schedule, leaving fans with anticipation but no details.

That hasn’t slowed the momentum one bit. Both artists have been collaborating frequently in recent months, and the idea of them sharing a stage at scale had already taken on a life of its own before the official word dropped.

Usher and Chris Brown represent different eras of R&B history. Usher built his dominance through the late 1990s and 2000s, becoming one of the best-selling artists of his generation through albums that crossed every radio format imaginable.

Chris Brown arrived in 2005 and brought a sharper, more kinetic energy to the genre, which has carried him through two decades of hits.

The chemistry between them has been evident to fans for years, and previous rumors of tension were publicly dismissed by both artists on multiple occasions.

What’s emerged instead is visible mutual respect that’s translated into recent collaborative work and now into one of the most anticipated tour announcements of the year.

The trailer suggests this won’t be a modest production. Both artists are seen riding motorcycles through city streets in a high-gloss clip that leans into the occasion’s drama.

The visual language points toward stadium-sized staging, which tracks given the combined drawing power they bring.

Individually, each has demonstrated the catalog depth to carry lengthy headline sets. Together, the potential setlist becomes genuinely difficult to predict.

Fans are already mapping out which songs they need to hear and which career-spanning moments they hope make the cut.

The Raymond and Brown tour is expected to take place later in 2026, though the exact timeline remains open. Ticket information, venue announcements, and supporting act details haven’t been released yet.

Given the response to the announcement alone, the window between ticket availability and sellout is likely to be short.

Both artists draw devoted individual fanbases, and a combined stadium-level billing has the kind of appeal that tends to overwhelm platforms the moment sales open.

Chris Brown also just dropped a surprise song called “OBVIOUS” and announced he’s got a new album coming next month, so the timing of this tour announcement couldn’t be better for both artists.