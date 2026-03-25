Usher Defends Diddy’s Legacy While Acknowledging His BS

The R&B star says his personal experiences with Sean Combs tell a different story than the one dominating headlines.

Usher legacy controversy collided when the R&B star publicly defended Sean “Diddy” Combs in a new interview while the Bad Boy founder continues serving time following his criminal conviction.

During a recent video conversation with Forbes, Usher described Combs with a single word: “Legacy,” offering a personal perspective that contrasted sharply with the public fallout surrounding the embattled Hip-Hop mogul.

“In many ways, I think certain people are prosecuted and maybe not recognized for the greatness that they offer,” Usher explained. “I don’t have anything negative to say about Sean Combs because my experience was not what the world has seen and how he’s been misrepresented. I’m not saying that every man is perfect. I’m not saying that all of us don’t have flaws. But I can’t with any sense of humanity not recognize the valuable contributions that this man made for us as Black entrepreneurs, for us as businessmen, for us as people who have transitioned culture and ideas into something that’s tangible.”

Usher framed his comments through the lens of personal experience, making it clear he was speaking about the man he encountered during his own rise in the music business rather than the allegations that dominated headlines.

“So many people benefitted from what he created and I acknowledge that,” Usher continued, adding: “That’s who I see that man as. And that’s what I choose to remember. I put respect on his name because I realized that what I learned as a businessman before I even understood what business was came as a result of seeing the incredible things that he was able to do and the way that he positioned himself as a businessman.”

Combs was sentenced in October to 50 months in federal prison after being convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. His projected release date has reportedly been moved up to April 2028.

The 2025 trial delivered a mixed outcome. While prosecutors presented testimony from 34 witnesses who accused Combs of various crimes including drug distribution, abuse and sexual assault, the jury ultimately acquitted him of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges that could have resulted in a significantly longer sentence.

Among the most closely watched moments was testimony from singer Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, who spent four days on the stand describing alleged abuse. Jurors were also shown surveillance footage from 2016 showing Combs assaulting Ventura in a hotel hallway.

During proceedings, Combs’ attorneys acknowledged his history of domestic violence while emphasizing he was not charged with that offense in the case.

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