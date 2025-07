Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

USHER turned heads after a video of him belting Backstreet Boys classics alongside his wife Jennifer Goicoechea during the group’s Las Vegas show at The Sphere on Monday (July 28) went viral.

The clip, posted by USHER himself, shows the couple fully immersed in the throwback energy, singing along to hits like “I Want It That Way” and “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” from their seats.

The moment quickly spread across social media, with users praising the couple’s enthusiasm and calling it “legends supporting legends.”

The Grammy winner didn’t just enjoy the show from the sidelines—he also posed for photos with all five Backstreet Boys: Nick Carter, AJ McLean, Kevin Richardson, Howie Dorough and Brian Littrell.

The backstage moment only added fuel to the online buzz, with many speculating about a possible collaboration or surprise appearance from USHER at a future Sphere performance.

The night out marked the second recent public date for Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea, who began dating in 2019 and tied the knot in 2024. Earlier this month, the couple enjoyed another family music outing at Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour stop in Atlanta.

Dressed in western-inspired outfits, the couple brought their two youngest kids, Sovereign Bo (3) and Sire Castrello (2), to the show. USHER’s 16-year-old son Naviyd, from a previous relationship, also joined and was seen dancing during the performance.

Music clearly runs deep in the family. Naviyd, now 15, recently released his debut single “Smooth Blues,” which he wrote, produced and directed himself.

USHER has been a vocal supporter of his son’s musical journey, appearing in TikTok videos dancing and singing along to Naviyd’s track.