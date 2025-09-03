VanVan & Bun B Drop “Do The Right Thing” Remix, Adds Debut Role On Abbott Elementary

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Six-year-old Charlotte-area rap phenom Savannah “VanVan” McConneaughey has teamed up with Bun B of UGK for a remix of her song “Do The Right Thing,” showing the world she’s already bridging Hip-Hop generations.

The Salisbury native first broke through in 2023 when clips of her rapping, shared by her father Reggie, went viral on Instagram and TikTok. Her breakout single “Playing Outside Every Day“ cemented her as a rising star with a growing fan base.

VanVan’s journey has been nothing short of remarkable. She performed with MC Lyte at the Kennedy Center in December 2023 to honor Queen Latifah, appeared at the Essence Festival, rocked the BET Awards in June 2024, and dropped her debut album VanVan in July.

Her talents stretch far beyond music. In November, she joined the cast of Snoop Dogg’s animated series Doggyland,voicing Vancy the Dalmatian. This week, she appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show and made her acting debut on ABC’s Abbott Elementary, playing a sharp-tongued student opposite Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Now signed to MC Lyte’s Sunni Gyrl, Inc., VanVan is also releasing a children’s book, Rhyme Time Adventures: VanVan and MC Lyte’s Magical Melodies, in the coming weeks — while simultaneously heading back into the studio for more music.

“We bout to turn yall up real soon,” Sunni Gyrl said on IG.