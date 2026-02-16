Vevo Unveils Powerful Black History Month 2026 Tribute Honoring 100 Years Of Black Music

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Vevo expands its cultural footprint with a sweeping Black History Month 2026 tribute honoring a century of transformative Black music culture.

Music video network Vevo is marking Black History Month 2026 with a slate of curated playlists, special programming and artist tributes celebrating a century of Black musical achievement across multiple digital platforms.

The campaign, which runs throughout February, features themed playlists spotlighting R&B and Hip-Hop artists, exclusive video programming and retrospectives on influential performers, from pioneers to today’s chart-toppers. Content is being distributed through Vevo’s YouTube channel, social platforms and connected-TV apps, including The Roku Channel.

Among the highlights, music video pioneer Ralph McDaniels is curating selections of iconic Hip-Hop videos for Vevo’s Hip-Hop programming block, offering commentary on classic visuals that helped shape the genre’s visual language. Other curated collections showcase R&B, Soul and Reggae, with artists such as Alicia Keys and Bob Marley featured in genre-spanning retrospectives. Many of the videos were directed by McDaniels.

Chuck Jigsaw Creekmur of AllHipHop also contributed a playlist of “Hip-Hop Griots,” a nod to the messengers and story tellers of the culture. His playlist – seen below – included Meek Mill, Public Enemy, Rapsody, Clipse and others.

Vevo said the initiative is intended to highlight the persistence and evolution of Black music while amplifying contemporary voices. The company is also featuring artist-curated playlists that reflect personal influences and cultural milestones, blending historical context with current trends.

“Our Black History Month celebration honors the achievements of past icons and artists who are shaping today’s culture,” Vevo said in a statement.

The effort aligns with a broader industry push to spotlight Black creators and cultural leaders during Black History Month, particularly within Hip-Hop and R&B, genres that continue to drive global music consumption and visual culture.

Programming will continue through the end of February, with Vevo already dropping numerous content drops aimed at celebrating Black stories, artists and their lasting impact on music history.