Vivica A. Fox On Taraji P. Henson’s Wage Gap Plight: “I Didn’t Have That Experience” 

Vivica A. Fox says she loves to see the support Taraji P. Henson is getting for calling out Hollywood, but she can’t relate to her experience.

“I’m just tired of working so hard, being gracious at what I do, getting paid a fraction of the cost,” Henson said during her tearful appearance on Gayle King’s SiriusXM in December. “I’m tired of hearing my sisters say the same thing over and over. You get tired.”

While a number of Tinseltown stars co-signed her complaints, including Halle Berry and Kerry Washington, Vivica A. Fox can’t relate. She shared her thoughts with a TMZ reporter on Monday (January 8).

“You know darling, to each his own,” Fox began. “I’m very happy, very blessed and to each his own. I didn’t have that experience but to get your piece out is important. I totally understand that.”

While Fox praised the women for supporting each other, she doubled down on her take. “I love my girls for looking out for each other, but I’m good,” she added.”

Taraji P. Henson also recently addressed some of the issues she and her castmates experienced while filming of The Color Purple remake.

The movie’s co-producer, Oprah Winfrey, responded to claims “that I was not supporting Taraji.”

She denied an issue between them during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight‘s Kevin Frazier.

“Taraji will tell you herself that I’ve been the greatest champion of this film,” she added. “Championing not only the behind-the-scenes production but also everything that everybody needed.”