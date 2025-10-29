Warren G Says Eminem Is Top 15 MC’s Of All-Time

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Warren G didn’t hold back his admiration for Eminem during a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, calling the Detroit lyricist “straight Hip-Hop” and placing him comfortably in his top 15 greatest MCs of all time.

The West Coast icon recalled the first time he saw Eminem in action inside Dr. Dre‘s studio in the late ’90s, and his reaction was nothing short of stunned.

“When Dre first brought him around, we were like, ‘Who is this m########### up in here?'” Warren G said, laughing. “Then he started busting, and we were like, ‘G#######, he’s hard as f###!’”

Known for his G-Funk blueprint and classic hit “Regulate,” Warren G praised Eminem’s seamless integration into Dre’s creative orbit and his undeniable skill set. When Sharpe asked where Eminem ranks in the Hip-Hop hierarchy, Warren G kept it honest.

https://youtu.be/ntoz94Rz85g

“He’s definitely in the top 15. I don’t want to make it too small like the top 10, ’cause there are some dope m############. He’s dope. Eminem is an MC, straight Hip-Hop. He wasn’t on what we was on, he was Hip-Hop, we were storytelling. He could tell a story, but in his element in an MC way,” he said.

Warren G also gave props to Eminem’s pen game, especially his ghostwriting contributions to Dre’s catalog. One track in particular stood out.

“The stuff he wrote for Dre, I was like, ‘This mother right here! He can write this and then turn around and make us laugh. I tripped off of that. ‘Things just ain’t the same for gangsters.’ [from ‘The Watcher‘] Eminem wrote that. That’s still one of my favourite songs to this day,” he said, referencing “The Watcher” from Dre’s 2001 album.

The interview also served as a reminder of Warren G’s own legacy, from his Long Beach roots to his role in shaping 1990s Hip-Hop alongside Dre, Snoop Dogg and other pioneers.

