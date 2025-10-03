WATCH: Diddy Drops Redemption Video Hours Before Sentencing Hoping To Sway Judge

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy released a last-ditch video and heartfelt letter to the judge before sentencing, hoping to spotlight his personal growth and positive impact.

Diddy pulled a last-minute move before his sentencing in Manhattan by dropping a slick, documentary-style video showing his “good guy” highlight reel.

The clip, clearly a Hail Mary from his legal team, showcases him engaging in charity work, delivering hyped-up motivational talks, mentoring kids, and being a hands-on dad following Kim Porter’s death.

This comes right after he handed the judge a four-page letter in which he owned up to his past. It’s the first time in nearly two years that he’s publicly apologized.

“Dear Judge Subramanian,” he opened, keeping it formal, “I hope this letter finds you well and in good health and spirits.”

In the letter, dated Thursday, Diddy got real about his downfall.

“I lost my way. I got lost in my journey. Lost in the drugs and the excess. My downfall was rooted in my selfishness. I have been humbled and broken to my core,” he wrote.

He added, “The old me died in jail and a new version of me was reborn. Prison will change you or kill you. I choose to live.”

That’s a significant shift from his legal team’s previous stance. They’ve been yelling from the rooftops that he’s innocent, wrongly accused and unfairly singled out by the feds.

Now, after getting cleared of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, Diddy is still staring down up to 20 years behind bars for two federal charges tied to transporting people for prostitution.

Each charge carries a max of 10 years. So the stakes are high. During a hearing, the judge said he appreciated the letter sent from Diddy.

“I’ve received the defense’s reply memo of Oct 2, and the letter from Mr. Combs and the video the defense plans to play here in court,” Judge Arun Subramanian said. “I appreciated the letters. I’ve received the Government’s letters from Ms. Ventura and others, I appreciate them.”