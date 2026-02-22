Watch J. Cole’s New “Legacy” Video Hidden In Tour Vlog

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

J. Cole released the “Legacy” music video embedded within his Trunk Sale tour vlog, continuing his grassroots promotion approach.

J. Cole unveiled the official music video for “Legacy” through an unexpected delivery method that perfectly captures his grassroots approach to The Fall Off rollout.

The North Carolina rapper embedded the visual inside his latest Trunk Sale tour vlog, continuing his direct-to-fans marketing strategy that has defined this album cycle.

The “Legacy” video appears at the 2:50 mark in Cole’s fifth Trunk Sale vlog installment, showcasing a minimalist aesthetic that lets the song’s introspective lyrics take center stage.

Cole delivers his verses while standing beside a sleek convertible, then steps into the vehicle for the remainder of the performance, creating an intimate visual that mirrors the personal nature of his latest project.

This video represents one of The Fall Off’s standout moments, blending Cole’s reflective storytelling with production that emphasizes the album’s themes of completion and legacy.

The video’s placement within the vlog format reinforces Cole’s commitment to authentic fan connection rather than traditional industry promotion methods.

FThe Trunk Sale tour represents Cole’s most personal promotional approach, with the artist literally selling physical copies of The Fall Off from his car trunk across multiple cities.

This grassroots method has generated significant social media buzz while allowing Cole to maintain direct relationships with his fanbase outside traditional retail channels.

Cole’s upcoming Fall Off World Tour launches July 11 in Charlotte, North Carolina, marking his return to large-scale touring following the album’s February release.