Watch Jay-Z Do The Electric Slide With His Mom At Beyonce Renaissance Concert  

Jay-Z wasn’t happy when he was caught doing the Electric Slide alongside his mom and signaled for the fan to stop filming.

Jay-Z let loose with his newly married mother at a recent Renaissance show, getting caught doing the Electric Slide while Beyoncé performed.

The show has become quite the family affair, with his and Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy joining the dancers for part of the performance. Jay-Z has been spotted in the crowd across various cities, beaming with pride at his daughter and nodding his head along to his wife’s hits.

Unlike his daughter, Hov rarely busts any moves and stays pretty cool and composed during the shows. However, when the crowd began doing the Electric Slide at one tour pit stop, Jay-Z knew he had to follow the rules and get in formation.

The Roc Nation founder held a champagne glass in one hand as he danced next to his mother. While he was happy to dance alongside his mom, he wasn’t pleased at being recorded. When he spotted a fan filming him, Jay-Z raised a finger motioning him to stop.

Not wanting to upset Hov, they stopped recording immediately. The fan shared the clip, adding, “Caught Jay-Z on 4k but then he caught me.” Check out the video below.

Although he’s not a dancer and is hardly ever spotted dancing on camera, Jay-Z seemingly makes an exception for the Electric Slide.

Back in 2017, he joined Beyoncé and his in-laws in doing the line dance to the classic “Before I Let You Go,” by Maze and Frankie Beverly. Tina Lawson shared a video of the moment on Instagram. “Why at every party even a kid’s party do we have to do 10 versions of the Harlem shuffle,” she penned in the caption. “Electric slide, cupid Shuffle, wobble Shuffle, The Texas shuffle —everything but the kitchen sink Shuffle.