Beyoncé Fans Erupt After Tasha K Criticizes Blue Ivy’s Renaissance Tour Dance Moves 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Tasha K dissed Blue Ivy’s dance moves calling the 11-year-old “stiff,” and called out Beyoncé for not being “honest” with her daughter.

Blue Ivy has been making headlines after stealing the show while performing with her mother Beyoncé on her Renaissance tour.

The 11-year-old made her debut during Bey’s Paris show in May. However, not everybody is a fan of her dancing, with blogger Tasha K being a vocal critic of Blue Ivy. She called her “stiff” and compared her moves to her robotic vacuum cleaner.

During a recent episode of her YouTube show, Tasha K called out Beyoncé for not being “honest” with Blue Ivy, claiming the little girl needs training before hitting the stage.

“Everybody knows Blue Ivy was very stiff up there,” Tasha K declared before adding, “Beyoncé just gon’ tell this girl that she got it.”

The YouTuber said that while she believes Blue Ivy is “beautiful” and will one day be a model, “13-year-old girls from the hood,” out-dance her. “Her mama has to be honest with her and tell the truth,” Tasha K stated. She also suggested Beyoncé leave her daughter in the Houston projects for a week so she can train at a rec center. “Let’s see if she’s able to loosen up,” she offered.

She also suggested Beyoncé fans are wasting their money paying for tickets to see Blue Ivy. “If I’m paying $2,000 to see it, I don’t want to see a robot up there. She looks like the iRobot that be vacuuming my floors,” Tasha K concluded.

Clips from the show soon began circulating online, and Beyoncé fans did not hold back.

“I will NEVER understand adults attacking an 11-year-old child for dancing with her mother and having fun,” wrote one Blue Ivy supporter. “Tasha K is a disgusting vile person, and I hope her downfall is as big as her hatred.”

“Blue Ivy is a child minding her business performing in front of millions. Tasha K owes millions because she can’t shut the f### up,” penned another, referring to the $4 million the blogger owes Cardi B after losing a defamation lawsuit. “Be blessed like Blue Ivy y’all.”

Check out some other reactions below.

Oh Tasha k you will be dealt with you baldheaded miserable nasty old woman. Keep Blue Ivy’s name out ya f##### mouth pic.twitter.com/AolVHC8TwJ — Aneeka ✯ (@AneekaFrancis) July 4, 2023

Now Tasha K thought Cardi took her ass through there, she’s playing a dangerous game speaking on Blue Ivy Carter. Things don’t end well for tongues that rise up against that child.. 👀. She better watch it. — Claÿ Garçon (@djordxc) July 4, 2023

Tasha K better leave Blue Ivy’s name out her f###### mouth and if she thinks the mexican lady with the bad facelift was suing her ass, i highly doubt she wanna fw The Carters bc i bet they’ll get their money. — BeyNika #1 Stan 🎀🪩 (@YonceBarbie_) July 4, 2023

Tasha K attacked blue ivy? She gone be like this once they done with her pic.twitter.com/PNsURUI13j — 🖤😈Ace🖤😈 (@Hi_IamAaron) July 4, 2023

When Beyoncé get Tasha K for talking about Blue Ivy it’ll be one hell of a day for her — GABETHEDONN✨ (@trendydadon) July 4, 2023

What I need Tasha K to do (RIGHT NOW), instead of having Blue Ivy Carter’s name in her mouth. pic.twitter.com/V03Jaj6B0e — T̷h̷e̷ ̷M̷i̷s̷t̷r̷e̷s̷s̷ ̷O̷f̷ ̷C̷h̷a̷o̷s̷ (@Esther_Knowles_) July 4, 2023