Watch Megan Thee Stallion Channel “Mean Girls” For New Coach Ad

(AllHipHop News)
Megan Thee Stallion has recreated an iconic “Mean Girls” scene for a new Coach campaign ad.
The “Savage” rapper channels the teen movie character Regina George, played by Rachel McAdams, for the new promo.
Beginning with a scene of Megan on a football field, the parody includes talking head clips from various high school students, who offer up gossip on her character, suggesting each of her dogs has its own bedroom, among other crazy claims.
The rapper blows a kiss to a group of lusty male characters, prompting them to swoon, as she struts across the field.
Sharing the ad on Instagram, Megan wrote: “The Htown Hottie aka the Hot Girl Coach aka Thee Black Regina George.”
She also posted a behind-the-scenes video from the shoot.