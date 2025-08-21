Wendy Williams Has Less Rights Than A Felon, Says Furious Lawyer

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Wendy Williams’ lawyer claimed she’s more restricted than a felon and accused her guardian of leaking a disputed dementia report to justify ongoing control.

Wendy Williams is once again at the center of controversy after her attorney accused her court-appointed guardian of leaking a confidential medical report to the press, claiming the former talk show host has less legal freedom than a convicted criminal.

Attorney Joe Tacopina appeared on NewsNation’s Banfield and called out Williams’ guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, for allegedly leaking a document that supports a diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia and aphasia.

He said the report was never officially shared with Williams’ legal team and questioned its authenticity.

“She has less rights than a convicted felon under probation and that, to me, is the scariest part of this whole thing, it really, really is,” Tacopina said during the interview.

Williams, 61, has been under Morrissey’s guardianship since May 2022 after a New York court ruled she was medically unfit to manage her personal and financial affairs.

The recent leak, reportedly published by People magazine, appears to reinforce the court’s original decision. But Tacopina insists the report is misleading and possibly fabricated.

“Where is this report when no one’s seen the report because it’s not accurate? She hasn’t completed her medical diagnosis,” he said.

The lawyer also raised concerns about a potential violation of federal privacy laws if the document was authentic, suggesting the leak could breach HIPAA regulations.

He argued that the report was being used to manipulate public perception and justify the ongoing guardianship.

“It’s not about medicine. It’s about manipulation. It’s a weapon being used by those who profit. I’ll be quite blunt, profit from keeping Wendy under this abuse of guardianship situation.” Tacopina said. “I understand exactly what’s going. She has not completed her medical diagnosis.”

He directly accused Morrissey of being the source of the leak, stating, “Let’s call a s#### a s####, and I’m not afraid to accept responsibility for my words. Of course, it’s Sabrina Morrissey. Of course it’s the guardian. Who else would leak? Who else would leak a finding that supports her position, you know?”

Despite the claims about her mental health, Williams was recently seen dining in New York City, appearing alert and engaged.