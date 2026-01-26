Will.i.am Predicts AI Apocalypse: “It’s Coming in 20 Years”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Will.i.am warns that the truly dangerous AI hasn’t arrived yet. The tech mogul reveals why current AI is just practice.

Will.i.am just dropped a warning that should make everyone pay attention. The Black Eyed Peas founder and tech mogul told CNBC something that sounds like science fiction but feels way too real.

“The AI that we’re concerned about isn’t here yet,” he said during a recent interview.

That statement hits different when you realize this dude has been investing in artificial intelligence since before most people knew what it was. Will.i.am isn’t just another celebrity talking about tech. This man invested in OpenAI and Anthropic before they became household names.

He founded FYI.AI and runs i.am+, which raised $117 million in venture funding. He’s teaching AI courses at Arizona State University, where students build their own personal agents using Nvidia GPUs.

The scary part? He’s saying what we see now is basically practice rounds.

“We’re going to get to a point 20 years from now where it would have evolved and it’s not about training on yesterday’s music,” will.i.am explained. “And we have to prepare ourselves for that too because the AI that we’re concerned about is not here yet. And that is the AI that’s creating just on its own.”

Think about that for a second. Current AI learns from human-made content. It samples our music, copies our writing, mimics our voices. But will.i.am is talking about something else entirely: AI that creates without needing human input at all.

The musician compared today’s AI concerns to how jazz artists felt about sampling in the 1970s.

“A jazz musician would say, ‘Hey man, what do you think about these samplers that are coming, man? People just sampling our stuff that we did back in the past, man. You think that’s music, man?'” he said.

The real danger isn’t just job displacement, though that’s coming fast. Will.i.am pointed out that companies are already replacing humans with agents that “don’t even have a lived experience or certificate or diploma.”

But the more serious threat is about ownership and control.

“Right now we in the www and that ain’t the worldwide web. That’s the wild wild west,” he said. “We’re in the wild. There no sheriff in town.”

Will.i.am believes people need personal AI agents they control, not shared village AI that everyone uses. At ASU, he’s teaching students to build their own agents and mint them onto personal GPUs.

“In the next couple of moments, you’re going to need an agent to have a job,” he said.

The timeline feels urgent. Music industry fragmentation happened in just a few years. Social media changed everything overnight. Will.i.am sees AI moving even faster.

“We’re going to get to a point where live is the place to be. You can’t trust the screen in a couple years,” he predicted. “It’s going to be indistinguishable between human music and AI music.”

The musician-turned-tech-mogul remains optimistic despite the warnings.

“It’s a new renaissance,” he said. “Humanity has these waves… this one’s an important one. It’ll change how we solve diseases, climate.”

But his message is clear: the AI revolution hasn’t really started yet. What we’re seeing now is just the warm-up act. The main act is still coming.