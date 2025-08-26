Will Smith’s Longtime Associate Charlie Mack Blasts AI Tour Accusations

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Charlie Mack stood up for Will Smith after online rumors accused the superstar of using AI to fake his tour crowds.

Charlie Mack is pushing back hard against rumors swirling around Will Smith’s global concert tour, calling out claims that the actor-musician is using artificial intelligence to inflate crowd visuals as “ill-informed” and “BS.”

The longtime friend and collaborator of Smith broke his silence after online chatter accused the star of manipulating audience footage with AI.

The speculation gained traction after clips from Smith’s international shows shared by The Fader appeared to show distorted faces, extra fingers and unnatural hand shapes in the crowd.

“It’s truly disappointing that you can’t fathom that this brother has built nearly 40 years of a solid career on his own two feet no gimmicks, no shortcuts just unwavering dedication to his God-given talent, relentless hard work, and a great team that supports him,” Mack said in a statement defending the Bad Boys star.

Mack, who has worked with Smith since the early days of his storied career as a rapper, through his run as The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and then as a top box office draw in Hollywood, emphasized the actor’s legacy and commitment to his craft.

“Will Smith has earned his place as one of Hollywood’s highest-grossing box office stars, an international superstar, and a cultural icon. They don’t make them like him. He’s an anomaly. I’ve had a first-class seat on this journey with him since Day 1. It hasn’t been easy but it’s been real, it’s been earned, and it’s been achieved with integrity,” he said.

Mack didn’t hold back in his final message to critics.

“Before you print this type of BS & ill-informed responsible journalism, get your passport out, take a flight overseas & check out \@‌willsmith’s actual international tour schedule (which wraps up in a few weeks), and go see the man perform for yourself,” he said.

Smith’s global tour is expected to conclude in the coming weeks, with no official comment from his team on the AI allegations.

The AI speculation stems from a broader concern over digital manipulation in entertainment.

In a recent Atlantic article, YouTuber Rhett Shull said he believes YouTube is applying AI upscaling to his videos without his input, which could mislead viewers into thinking he’s using AI tools or deepfakes.