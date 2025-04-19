Wiz Khalifa Takes Credit For Getting Snoop Dogg’s Kids High Before Dad

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Wiz Khalifa said that he was the first person to get Snoop Dogg’s children high while filming their 2012 stoner comedy Mac & Devin Go to High School.

Promoting his new album Kush + Orange Juice 2, the Pittsburgh rapper sat down with DJ Whoo Kid and casually dropped the revelation.

“I did that to Snoop Dogg’s kids,” Khalifa said when asked about the moment.

DJ Whoo Kid responded, “Really?” to which Wiz Khalifa doubled down: “Yes. We were shooting High School, the movie and he was out of the trailer doing his part and he came back in the trailer and was like, ‘Y’all little m############ is high.'”

Wiz Khalifa didn’t specify which of Snoop’s four children he was referring to, but at the time of the film’s release in 2012, the rapper’s kids ranged in age from 12 to 17.

Cordé Broadus was 17, Cordell Broadus was 15, Julian Broadus was 13, and Cori Broadus was 12.

The film, a weed-fueled buddy comedy starring both rappers, became a cult favorite in the cannabis community. Though the movie was released in 2012, it was filmed before that, placing the children’s ages even younger during production.

“I thought they had already smoked though. I’m like, ‘These are Snoop’s kids. Of course, they smoke.’ They got high with me first.”

Snoop Dogg shares three children—Cordé, Cordell and Cori—with his longtime wife, Shante Broadus. His eldest son, Julian, was born from a previous relationship.

Wiz Khalifa’s new album Kush + Orange Juice 2 celebrates the 15th anniversary of his breakout 2010 mixtape.

The sequel features production from DJ Quik, Cardo and Juicy J, with guest appearances from Ty Dolla $ign and Problem.